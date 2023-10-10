Make this holiday season extra merry and bright with a visit to Moody Gardens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This is not your average Christmas time experience!

You can make your holiday season extra merry and bright this year with a visit to Moody Gardens.

As the largest holiday destination in the Southwest, there is certainly no shortage of fun at Moody Gardens.

Moody Gardens offers a variety of holiday attractions and activities, dining options, and hotel packages.

For your Christmas light viewing pleasure, you can enjoy a festive stroll along the mile-long trail that features more than two million lights. Stops along the way will bring you to see Star, the Dancing Tree of Light, concession areas, hot chocolate, fireside s’mores and other festive foods, and, of course, plenty of photo opportunities.

Grab a partner’s hand and hit the ice rink! Ice Skating is included with your Festival of Lights ticket in the evenings.

If you’re looking for a more relaxing way to ring in the holidays, try dinner and a show. “A Christmas Wish Holiday Spectacular” combines the artistry of Broadway-style song and dance with mesmerizing acrobatics and more.

You can find the full list of family-friendly holiday activities on the Moody Gardens website here.

Don’t forget about Food Drive Thursdays! Every Thursday from November 30 through December 28, bring a non-perishable food item and receive Buy One Get One admission to the Festival of Lights with proceeds going to the Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

