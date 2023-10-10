Man accused of stealing woman’s car in College Station receives 17 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On October 5, 2023, Dashaun Knox, of Katy was convicted of Robbery and sentenced to 17 years in prison for the offense of Robbery.

On March 3, 2022, the victim stopped her vehicle at a local gas station in order to get gas. After getting gas, the victim pulled her vehicle up to the front of the store and left her car running with the keys inside. After returning to the vehicle, two men approached the victim, pulled her out of the vehicle, and took off in the car.

College Station Police responded and obtained surveillance footage and traffic cam videos. This footage confirmed the victim’s version of events and showed that the vehicle then headed south on Highway 6 towards Houston. The vehicle had a tracking device on it. College Station Police were able to track the vehicle to the North Houston area.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and they located the vehicle. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it evaded at a high rate of speed, before crashing the vehicle. The defendant was located inside the vehicle and admitted that he stole the vehicle from the victim in College Station.

This case was investigated by the College Station Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue.

“This defendant came into town and violently took property from this victim. He then endangered others’ lives in an effort to avoid apprehension. Our office will aggressively stand up for the rights of our citizens to feel safe and secure in our community,” said Jessica Escue, Assistant District Attorney.

