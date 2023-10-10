Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Jury sentenced a man to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of driving while intoxicated 10 times.

The same jury found Darwin Batton guilty on Friday after two hours of deliberations.

Batton was arrested on May 15, 2016, after a citizen reported he was driving while intoxicated. The caller saw Batton at Walmart and said he smelled like alcohol, was having trouble walking and was talking to himself.

When officers did a blood test, it showed his blood alcohol concentration was .16, that’s twice the legal limit in Texas.

“Our community thrives because citizens look out for each other. If an attentive person hadn’t called the police, the damage could have been much worse,” Brazos County District Attorneys Kara Comte and Brian Price said. “We are thankful that this man will hopefully never drive on our streets again.”

Batton has served three separate prison sentences. Two for DWI and one for possession of a controlled substance.

