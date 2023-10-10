Support and strengthen local nonprofits with Brazos Valley Gives

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives brings the region together as one to raise money and awareness for our local nonprofits during an 18-hour online giving challenge.

Powered by The Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives raised a total of $3.25 million in the first four years of the event. Patricia Gerling, President of The Community Foundation, says every dime of that money has been distributed to the nonprofits involved in this Day of Giving.

“Last year, we had 163 nonprofits involved. This year, we have 167. We’re really excited that this year, we have a nonprofit from every single county in the Brazos Valley,” Gerling said.

You can find the full list of participating nonprofits here.

Gerling says the goal is to raise $1.25 million this year. Early giving began on Sept. 18 and has already raised over $197,000.

From 5am to 11pm on Tuesday, Oct.18, you can make your donation to the nonprofit(s) of your choosing.

You can donate online here.

