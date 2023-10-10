US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Handcuffs image
Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend
Uzziel “Uzi” Salinas, a 26-year-old pilot, had to make an emergency landing in an empty lot...
Pilot thankful to be alive after making emergency landing in empty lot

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war
FILE - Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal and will stay in a Russian jail at least through November