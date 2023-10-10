USPS holding hiring event Wednesday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Postal Service has career opportunities in Bryan.

They’re holding a hiring evening to discuss the USPS application process. It’s set for Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Postal Service building in Bryan, located on 2121 E William Joel Bryan Pkwy.

The available postal positions include seasonal, part-time and full-time opportunities. Starting pay is from $18.22 to $21.17 an hour.

Applicants must be 18-years-old (or 16-years-old with a high school diploma or GED), be able to pass a criminal background investigation and must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Visit www.usps.com to search jobs and apply online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.