When you can take a trip to Hearne for Fall Family Fun Fest

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Vendors, live music, and free family photos-- what more could you possibly need?

The 3rd Annual Fall Family Fun Fest is happening Saturday Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Hearne.

It’s a free event, open to the public!

“We have over 40 vendors that will be present. We have a lot going on,” said Founder and President of A Reason to Dream, Leslie Davis.

You can expect free family photos, train rides, live entertainment, games, food, face painting and more!

