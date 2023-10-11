8th graders excited to learn about job opportunities in B-CS career fair

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held a youth career fair on October 11th ,...
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held a youth career fair on October 11th , welcoming over 3,000 eighth graders from across Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Jadyn Stack
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held a youth career fair Wednesday, welcoming over 3,000 eighth graders from across the Brazos Valley. The career fair held 75 booths, each with representatives from various workplaces to talk with the students about their positions. The Youth Career Fair was held at the Brazos County Expo Complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes to help the students get excited about career opportunities in the community and offer the resources that students need to create a plan for their future.

“This is the perfect age group really,” said Glen Brewer, President of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. “These kids in eighth grade, they’re starting to decide what they want to do with their lives or they’re looking to the future, so this is a great time for them to come out and just see the different options that are available for them.”

The students are given the freedom to learn from each of the booths and ask any questions they have to people in positions they’re interested in. The career fair helps the students learn that they have many options for their future and that there’s no career that the students cannot accomplish if they work towards it, said 8th-grade student Aiden Sanchez.

“It gives you a wider span of opportunities,” said Hunter West, eighth grade student. “it helps you realize, like, there isn’t just some things you can do, there’s a ton of options.”

The fair is both an educational and networking opportunity for the students. They get to have fun talking to people in different fields of work while also gaining important knowledge on the necessary skills, classes, and dedication needed to excel in the positions they learn about.

“It’s the kids’ job to walk around, see what they’re interested in, talk to the people there, and learn a little bit about the skills they need or the classes that they’re going to need to take as they go forward in the future,” said Brewer.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes that the students are encouraged to learn about the community and the many opportunities the students can find within it. Some students in the past have even used the knowledge and exposure given at the career fair to begin positions in the fields that they learned about, according to Brewer.

“It’s just a great time to put these students together with actual adults in their professional fields,” said Brewer. “They get to interact; they get to talk to each other, it’s a lot of fun to see and you never know where that spark will ignite.”

