Arts Council announces artists, mural locations for Rev Up the Arts Mural Festival

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is prepping for the inaugural Rev Up the Arts Mural Festival!

Happening October 16 through 21, five professional artists will create masterpieces on blank walls across College Station.

Candy Kuo has been paired with The Yard at Caprock Crossing.

Remix Uno will paint at the La Quinta.

Key Detail will create his masterpiece at The Arts Council.

Naomi Haverland has been paired with University Flowers.

Mouf will work on the wall of the Texas Aggieland Bookstore.

Learn more about Rev Up the Arts Mural Festival here.

