Brazos County Housing Finance Corporation greenlights application to revitalize Southgate Village

They’re required to spend $30,000 per unit for renovations.
“This is one of the last apartment complexes that works with folks who may need Section 8 housing,” County Commissioner Wanda Watson said.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Housing Finance Corporation voted Tuesday to allow Envolve Property Management to move forward with the process of purchasing an affordable housing complex.

Southgate Village is a low-income housing complex near Texas A&M University. Residents depend on Section 8 vouchers to afford rent.

“It’s a 50-year-old property and 50-year-old properties need to be maintained and in this case, really improved,” County Commissioner Chuck Konderla said.

The group voted to approve Envolve Property Management’s application for a revenue bond from the Texas Bond Review Board to buy and refurbish the complex.

“This is one of the last apartment complexes that works with folks who may need Section 8 housing,” County Commissioner Wanda Watson said.

Commissioner Watson abstained from the vote to approve Envolve’s application after voicing several concerns before she makes a final decision.

“I get a little bit concerned because it is located in a very prime location in Brazos County and the property values are going up exponentially. And so for a company to come in and talk about revitalizing it, does that open the door for the possibility of these folks being displaced?” she said.

The resolution was amended to include certain requirements such as a 20-year agreement to keep Section 8 rent pricing that aims to protect current residents through the process.

“You’ll see an improved property. You’ll see people continue to be able to live there as an affordable housing option,” Konderla said.

The process is estimated to take around a year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
Handcuffs image
Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

This Friday is a chance to catch a pair of Grammy Award-winning jazz artists performing in the...
Friends of Chamber Music presents ‘An Evening of Jazz’
While there are a few days left before Friday the 13th, Jason, the horror movie Jason, went...
A masked person scares residents on Bryan street
TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan