Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off 42nd season this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 42nd season this weekend.

Pianist Martín García will take the Rudder Theatre Stage on Sunday.

García has placed in two international piano competitions. He won first prize at the Cleveland International Piano Competition and Bronze at the International Chopin Piano Competition in Poland.

The BVSO says the 26-year-old is considered one of the greatest pianists of the new generation.

The concert starts at 5 p.m. There will be a cash bar that opens at 4 p.m.

García will be performing Beethoven’s “Emperor”. The concert also features Mozart’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’ overture and Tchaikovsky’s ‘Symphony No. 5.

The concert will be general admission.

