Bryan council approves multiple agenda items Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agenda items at Bryan’s City Council meeting Tuesday night were approved.

That includes who will be conducting the design and construction of a $17 million project for Midtown Park. The park is tennis and multi-use facility that is being funded by an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M, and was approved for a bid from Spawglass Construction.

Bryan Mayor, Bobby Gutierrez, said while this will be used for Texas A&M Tennis teams for practice and tournaments, much of it is intended for residents.

“We will get generally the majority of the use out of it and A&M will be paying a majority of the construction for it. So the citizens of Bryan and Brazos County get a lot of use out of it, for something that they’re really using us as a corporate partner,” he said.

In the interlocal agreement, the project is expected to be completed in two years.

Another item of interest was a property rezoning request. This came from the owners of KinderHill Brew Lab. The request was to rezone a property near the current location for the purpose of creating a brewpub, farm-to-table restaurant and small family farm.

This was approved unanimously.

“Obviously this speaks to progress we’ve had in our economic development by bringing more people down to this area of town, Downtown Bryan that they’re needing a new facility. So I look forward to seeing what they have and being able to continue offering a great place for both our residents and travelers,” Councilmember Jared Salvato said.

Lastly, residents will see an increase in their solid waste removal rates. Councilmembers approved an increase to $6 per month per additional container for residential customers.

