Bryan hits the road for Weiss in Thursday night matchup

Bryan Vikings football logo
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are back in action this week taking on Weiss Thursday night in Pflugerville

The Vikings are coming off a bye week and are undefeated in district play.

Before the bye, they won a 49-46 overtime thriller against Copperas Cove.

Weiss is seeing a lot of success this season sitting undefeated at 7-0.

“They’ve played well throughout preseason and throughout district so far,” Bryan Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos said. “So a huge challenge but we’re excited about the challenge and look forward to getting up there tomorrow night. Two undefeated teams in district play at the moment, and so we’re fired up, and ready coming off the bye week and ready to get back at it

Bryan and Weiss kick-off Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

