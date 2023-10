Burton volleyball tops No. 23 Mumford

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton volleyball team beat No. 23 Mumford 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-5 Tuesday night at Mustang Gym.

Burton moves to 25-16 and will host Round Top-Carmine on Friday. Mumford falls to 24-10 and will be at Snook on Friday.

Burton’s state leaders:

Reagan Roemer: 22 digs, 1 ace

Amaya Williams: 17 digs, 1 ace, 10 kills

Paige Fritsch: 5 kills, 38 assists, 10 digs, 1 block

Kelsie Hohlt: 12 digs, 1 ace

Bailey Glaesmann: 1 ace, 7 kills, 5 digs, 1 block

Adison Harmel: 2 kills, 2 digs

Aerynn Huntsman: 11 kills, 15 digs

Kinsey Lunbeck: 8 kills, 2 blocks

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.