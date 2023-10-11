Cernousek Forces Sudden-Death Playoff for Individual Title at Stephens Cup

DALLAS – Texas A&M golfer Adela Cernousek finished the stroke play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in a tie for first and will return to the course on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to finish the sudden-death playoff for the individual title.

Cernousek and Texas’s Lauren Kim were locked up for the lead on the individual leaderboard after three rounds at 11-under 205. The two went on to play three sudden-death playoff holes before darkness was too overwhelming to play through.

“I am very excited for Adela to come out tomorrow and compete for her first title,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “It got really dark right around the second playoff hole, and you don’t want to see someone make a mistake and lose the title because of the light. She has been in control of her game all week and I can’t wait to see how she comes out tomorrow.”

Cernousek’s third round was highlighted by a 25+ foot eagle putt on No. 2, the same hole the junior eagled in round two. Kim tied Cernousek on No. 18 with a birdie that sent the two into the playoff. After tying two playoff holes, the pair had the option to postpone play due to the diminishing light but chose to continue to the par-3 No. 17 to try and conclude the tournament.

The Antibes, France, native led off with a beautiful tee shot that settled in 10 feet from the pin for a makeable birdie. Kim would get an even better look at birdie as her shot from the tee box landed within five feet. However, Kim would miss the short putt and opened the door for Cernousek to push the title playoff to Wednesday morning after the Aggie two putted as well.

No. 5 Texas A&M shot 9-under 855 for the tournament and tied for fourth with No. 6 South Carolina. The Gamecocks had the tiebreaker over the Aggies due to the lowest dropped score, thus they advanced to the match play segment of the Stephens Cup instead of the Maroon & White.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio tied for 12th after shooting a 1-under 215. Jennie Park followed up with a 3-over 219 and tied for 26th.

Zoe Slaughter and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the lineup tied for 31st and solo 35th, respectively.

Team Standings

T1 – Texas (-23)

T1 – Wake Forest (-23)

3 – Stanford (-18)

T4 – South Carolina (-9)

T4 – Texas A&M (-9)

6 – Arkansas (-2)

7 – Duke (+2)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall T4 Texas A&M 285 (-3) 281 (-7) 289 (+1) 855 (-9) T1 Adela Cernousek 68 (-4) 67 (-5) 70 (-2) 205 (-11) T12 Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio 70 (-2) 72 (E) 73 (+1) 215 (-1) T26 Jennie Park 75 (+3) 72 (E) 72 (E) 219 (+3) T31 Zoe Slaughter 74 (+2) 70 (-2) 77 (+5) 221 (+5) 35 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 73 (+1) 76 (+4) 74 (+2) 223 (+7)

