Coats4Kids to give out nearly 1,000 coats this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cooler temperatures are just around the corner and Chad Jones Law is holding its 10th annual coat drive this weekend.

Chad Jones Law Coats4Kids will hold a walk-up event Friday, October 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and a drive-thru event Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their College Station office at 2811 S Earl Rudder Fwy S. in College Station.

They will be distributing nearly 1,000 free coats sizes 4T to 14. In addition to receiving a free coat, the first 50 families will enjoy complimentary treats, including popcorn and cotton candy.

There will also be appearances from princesses and superheroes for the kids to enjoy.

This year, Coats4Kids had the following sponsors: Bell Properties, Brazos Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Bubba Moore Foundation, BCS Property Pros, Card My Yard, Copy Corner and My Magical Memory.

For more information, go to chadjoneslaw.com or find them on Facebook.

