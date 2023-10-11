Denton adds former All-American Barney Smith to coaching staff

(KBTX)
By McKinzie Green / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton announced that former player and All-American, Barnaby Smith, will be joining the staff as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely excited to announce that one of our former players, Barney Smith, who was on our Final Four team is returning to Aggieland to be an assistant coach,” Denton said. “Barney is an extremely hard worker and will be a real shot in the arm to our men’s tennis program. He knows our system very well. It is a dream for a coach to have one of his former players follow in his footsteps. Barney knows what it takes to be a winner and he will make an immediate impact, not only on our players, but our entire staff. Welcome home, Barney!!”

Smith played under Denton at A&M from 2018-2021. During his time in Aggieland, he was a part of the 2018 SEC Championship and NCAA Final Four team. He was an All-American and ranked No. 1 in NCAA doubles and No. 35 in singles during the 2018-2019 season. Smith earned the Aggie Heart Award in 2019.

“I’m very excited to be back in Aggieland,” said Smith. “Working under two world class coaches and with some exceptional, talented tennis players and even better people.”

Smith brings experience from working as a tennis coach for Seminole High-Performance Academy. He rejoins the Aggies following the final two-years of his collegiate career at FSU where he earned ACC Academic Honor Roll honors in 2022.

“Our team is going to love Barney,” associate head coach Kevin O’Shea said. “He competed with so much passion and left everything on the court and I know he will do the same as a coach. On a personal level, it is so special for me to coach with a former player that I have so much respect for!”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

Latest News

Texas A&M Cross Country
Texas A&M cross country teams host the Arturo Barrios Invitational Friday
Wright collects milestone kill as Brazos Christian sweeps of Allen Academy
Lady Owls sweep Tarkington at home
Lady Owls sweep Tarkington at home
Burton vs Mumford volleyball
Burton volleyball tops No. 23 Mumford