Denton adds former All-American Barney Smith to coaching staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton announced that former player and All-American, Barnaby Smith, will be joining the staff as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely excited to announce that one of our former players, Barney Smith, who was on our Final Four team is returning to Aggieland to be an assistant coach,” Denton said. “Barney is an extremely hard worker and will be a real shot in the arm to our men’s tennis program. He knows our system very well. It is a dream for a coach to have one of his former players follow in his footsteps. Barney knows what it takes to be a winner and he will make an immediate impact, not only on our players, but our entire staff. Welcome home, Barney!!”

Smith played under Denton at A&M from 2018-2021. During his time in Aggieland, he was a part of the 2018 SEC Championship and NCAA Final Four team. He was an All-American and ranked No. 1 in NCAA doubles and No. 35 in singles during the 2018-2019 season. Smith earned the Aggie Heart Award in 2019.

“I’m very excited to be back in Aggieland,” said Smith. “Working under two world class coaches and with some exceptional, talented tennis players and even better people.”

Smith brings experience from working as a tennis coach for Seminole High-Performance Academy. He rejoins the Aggies following the final two-years of his collegiate career at FSU where he earned ACC Academic Honor Roll honors in 2022.

“Our team is going to love Barney,” associate head coach Kevin O’Shea said. “He competed with so much passion and left everything on the court and I know he will do the same as a coach. On a personal level, it is so special for me to coach with a former player that I have so much respect for!”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.