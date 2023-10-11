Eat at local food trucks during Veterans Park Pavillion Food Court

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is allowing its community to experience eating at some of the area’s best food trucks at Veterans Park.

Recreation Supervisor for Special Events Luis Perez says this is a good way for families to grab a quick bite to eat at the park for sports and other events.

“You have parents in the community pushing their kids to bring them to practice or we have adult leagues coming out and so we were getting off of work and rushing over here,” Perez said. “We want to provide people the opportunity to have dinner or maybe even a very late lunch.”

Food truck owners like Juanita Christian with JLM’s Chicken & Waffle says they’re appreciative that the city is allowing them another opportunity to sell their food to the community.

“We are so grateful,” Christian said. “We’re grateful every time we go to an event and we love being out in the community.”

Food truck vendors interested in participating should contact Recreation Supervisor Luis Perez at 979-764-3649 or lperez@gmail.com.

The next Pavillion Food Court will be held Oct. 18 and Nov. 1 and the food trucks that will be there will be announced on the city of College Station’s Facebook page.

