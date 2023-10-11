Escape to a magical kingdom at 49th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to walk among the king and queen in the magical land of knights, acrobats and magicians. The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 49th year, and it’s packed with more entertainment, attractions and shops.

“We have everything that anybody could want,” The Texas Renaissance Festival King said. “We have food and crafts, so much to do.”

Something new to the lineup is the Dragon Forge Experience. This 45-minute interactive experience gives guests the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be a blacksmith. This is led by professionals and no skills are needed.

“It’s an absolutely amazing experience,” The King said.

Along with the new things, guests can enjoy several staple performers and activities. The Gypsy Guerilla Band is back this season to keep the energy up with its majestic sounds. The husband and wife duo, Jim Lillquist and Joyce Lillquist, has been a part of the festival for over 40 years.

Another long-time performer is Robbie Sinkler along with his wife Shannon Sinkler and daughter Piper Skinkler. They’re behind the Birds of Prey show, which includes hawks, eagles and owls from across the world.

“It’s a free-flighted show, so many of them actually get to fly around and demonstrate some of their capabilities,” Robbie Sinkler said.

Adam “Crack” Winrich is back for his 14th season and will captivate the audience with his fire whip show. He also demonstrates one of his Guinness World Record acts of the heaviest whip ever cracked, which is 46 pounds.

Another staple is the jousting show that’s been happening for over 20 years. The show is filled with action, comedy and colors.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is on Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 26. It’s also open the Friday after Thanksgiving Day.

More information on the festival and tickets can be found here.

