Escape to a magical kingdom at 49th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to walk among the king and queen in the magical land of knights, acrobats and magicians. The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 49th year, and it’s packed with more entertainment, attractions and shops.

“We have everything that anybody could want,” The Texas Renaissance Festival King said. “We have food and crafts, so much to do.”

Something new to the lineup is the Dragon Forge Experience. This 45-minute interactive experience gives guests the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be a blacksmith. This is led by professionals and no skills are needed.

“It’s an absolutely amazing experience,” The King said.

Along with the new things, guests can enjoy several staple performers and activities. The Gypsy Guerilla Band is back this season to keep the energy up with its majestic sounds. The husband and wife duo, Jim Lillquist and Joyce Lillquist, has been a part of the festival for over 40 years.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another long-time performer is Robbie Sinkler along with his wife Shannon Sinkler and daughter Piper Skinkler. They’re behind the Birds of Prey show, which includes hawks, eagles and owls from across the world.

“It’s a free-flighted show, so many of them actually get to fly around and demonstrate some of their capabilities,” Robbie Sinkler said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Adam “Crack” Winrich is back for his 14th season and will captivate the audience with his fire whip show. He also demonstrates one of his Guinness World Record acts of the heaviest whip ever cracked, which is 46 pounds.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another staple is the jousting show that’s been happening for over 20 years. The show is filled with action, comedy and colors.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is on Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 26. It’s also open the Friday after Thanksgiving Day.

More information on the festival and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - October 11
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Renaissance Festival Jousting show to be packed with action, comedy, colors
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Record breaker showcasing fire whipping skills at Texas Renaissance Festival
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Family showcasing captivating birds at Texas Renaissance Festival