First UMC of College Station to host drive-thru grocery giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 14, First United Methodist Church of College Station in partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank will host a drive-thru grocery giveaway.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 1125 Wellborn Rd.

Pastor Kefentse Risher said there should be enough for people if they can’t be there right at 11:30 a.m., however, the event is first come, first serve.

Risher said the need is part of the reason why the church keeps hosting this event.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet people that you would not meet in any other situation,” Risher adds.

Volunteers are needed and Risher asks anyone who wants to volunteer to arrive at the church by 10 a.m. to get signed up and briefed on what they will be doing.

