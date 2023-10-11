First UMC of College Station to host drive-thru grocery giveaway

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 14, First United Methodist Church of College Station in partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank will host a drive-thru grocery giveaway.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 1125 Wellborn Rd.

Pastor Kefentse Risher said there should be enough for people if they can’t be there right at 11:30 a.m., however, the event is first come, first serve.

Risher said the need is part of the reason why the church keeps hosting this event.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet people that you would not meet in any other situation,” Risher adds.

Volunteers are needed and Risher asks anyone who wants to volunteer to arrive at the church by 10 a.m. to get signed up and briefed on what they will be doing.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update - October 11
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held a youth career fair on October 11th ,...
8th graders excited to learn about job opportunities in B-CS career fair
Pianist Martín García will take the Rudder Theatre Stage on Sunday.
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off 42nd season this weekend
Traffic Alert (generic)
Robertson County road work: portion of Jackrabbit Lane closing Monday