COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Friday is a chance to catch a pair of Grammy Award-winning jazz artists performing in the Brazos Valley.

The Friends of Chamber Music presents “An Evening of Jazz” with Cecile Salvant and Sullivan Fortner.

“Cecile Salvant is a three-time Grammy Award winner,” Friends of Chamber Music President Andy Kronenberg said. “She’s not only composed music, and she’s a vocalist, but she also does visual art and this concert will be accompanied by her visual art at the same time.”

Grammy Award winner Sullivan Fortner is a jazz pianist who will also take the stage at Rudder Theatre on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

A pre-concert performance will begin at 6:15 p.m. featuring the Brazos Valley Big Band in the exhibit hall outside of the theater.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the MSC Box Office.

