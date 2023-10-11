Friends of Chamber Music presents ‘An Evening of Jazz’

By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Friday is a chance to catch a pair of Grammy Award-winning jazz artists performing in the Brazos Valley.

The Friends of Chamber Music presents “An Evening of Jazz” with Cecile Salvant and Sullivan Fortner.

“Cecile Salvant is a three-time Grammy Award winner,” Friends of Chamber Music President Andy Kronenberg said. “She’s not only composed music, and she’s a vocalist, but she also does visual art and this concert will be accompanied by her visual art at the same time.”

Grammy Award winner Sullivan Fortner is a jazz pianist who will also take the stage at Rudder Theatre on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

A pre-concert performance will begin at 6:15 p.m. featuring the Brazos Valley Big Band in the exhibit hall outside of the theater.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the MSC Box Office.

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
