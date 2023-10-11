Grimes County welcomes new deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to a Grimes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who recently joined the ranks.

Deputy Bryan Morong started working for the Grimes County Jail in 2021. He then went to the Academy in 2022. After the academy, he worked for the City of Brenham for over a year.

We wish nothing but the best for his future in serving the citizens of Grimes County.

