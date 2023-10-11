Grimes County welcomes new deputy

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to a Grimes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who recently joined the ranks.

Deputy Bryan Morong started working for the Grimes County Jail in 2021. He then went to the Academy in 2022. After the academy, he worked for the City of Brenham for over a year.

We wish nothing but the best for his future in serving the citizens of Grimes County.

If you have a first responder who deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

