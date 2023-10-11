A masked person scares residents on Bryan street

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While there are a few days left before Friday the 13th, a character from the movie of the same name went knocking on the doors of Bryan residents Sunday night.

It all happened along Lincoln Street. A resident caught the prankster with their Jason Voorhees mask partially up on camera with their Ring Doorbell while they waited for someone to open the door. The person with the video called the police and dispatch responded around 8:19 p.m.

Bryan Police Department said the officer who responded did not find anyone and no one was arrested. Some residents found the situation bizarre and scary, many of them have cameras outside their homes.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, these types of pranks have become common on the days leading up to Halloween, but they’re not a good idea.

“It can still be really startling or disturbing for people who aren’t, it’s not quite Halloween yet, and so they get scared or have some other type of response that can lead to more consequences, that could lead to them calling the police and just trying to figure out what’s going on,” Sgt. David Wilcox, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said.

There could also be consequences for those intentionally trying to scare people, Wilcox said.

“If we get a call for service we respond to all calls for service, so we’re going to come out there and talk and make sure this is something that is simple, or someone just trying to play a prank and not something that is concerning because there are situations where someone is trying to hurt somebody,” Wilcox said.

On top of having police called, these types of pranks can also put the prankster in danger.

“If you go onto other people’s property you know there’s always a lot of risks involved with that and those risks are going to higher if you’re dressed in a scary mask, and all this other stuff you’re scaring people and you’re on their property so I definitely recommend not doing that,” Wilcox said.

The woman who called the police said she spoke with the person behind the mask on Monday and told them how dangerous their prank could be. She said the prankster was very apologetic and sorry about their actions.

“Just be mindful. I know Halloween is coming up but if it’s still weeks before Halloween and you’re dressing up in scary costumes and you’re trying to startle people there’s going to be a reaction,” Wilcox said.

