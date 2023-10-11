New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Phase one of the I-14 Central Texas Corridor Study will officially begin on October 18th after many years of discussion.

Bob Colwell, the Public Information Officer for TxDOT in Bryan said the entire study will take about seven years for it to be complete.

“This is the very first, the kickoff, of the I-14 central Texas corridor study,” Colwell said.

According to what is planned, the new interstate would come through the Brazos Valley and potentially alleviate some traffic on highways such as 21 and 6.

The first phase of this study will determine the feasibility of the route to ensure that it meets interstate standards.

College Station’s Mayor, John Nichols, said the first phase will last about three years.

“The first phase is the one that is just starting and will last three years to come up with three possible alignments that might work,” Nichols said.

TxDOT will be hosting a series of open house meetings including one at the Legends Event Center on October 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“It’s to get the word out that the project is underway and to collect input from the public,” said Nichols.

“And we are just inviting the public to come out because they know their property and their counties better than we do,” Colwell said.

I-14 will move eastward from Rogers in Bell County to Huntsville in Walker County, stopping in Bryan along the way.

Former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said planning needs to start as soon as possible since development can take up to 20 years.

“Now is the time to start acquiring the land that will have to go because all of that will become more and more expensive over time,” Mooney said.

The study will even include the evaluation of Loop I-214 in South College Station.

Those who can’t make it to any of the in-person meetings will be able to participate in an online option that can be found on TxDOT’s website (keyword search ‘I-14 Central Texas’).

Residents must submit their comments by Monday, November 20t in order for them to be included in the official open-house summary

Below is a press release from TxDOT with the dates of six in-person open-house meetings:

