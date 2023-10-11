Rep. Michael McCaul discusses conflict in Israel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The death toll in Israel is rising. As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the attacks began on Saturday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Michael McCaul has been watching the conflict closely.

He joined News 3 at 6 on Tuesday to discuss what is happening overseas.

“I’m particularly worried about the American citizens over there. We believe there are many missing and we’re concerned some are being held hostage,” McCaul said.

The congressman introduced a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel, but with no House Speaker, lawmakers have not been able to take action. McCaul says the house will vote on a speaker tomorrow.

“It will be the first bill on the floor after our new speaker is elected,” McCaul said.

McCaul says he will support someone who understands national security.

“We need to function and govern. When we don’t do that, our adversaries take advantage and exploit that.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.