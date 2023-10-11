Rep. Michael McCaul discusses conflict in Israel

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The death toll in Israel is rising. As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the attacks began on Saturday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Michael McCaul has been watching the conflict closely.

He joined News 3 at 6 on Tuesday to discuss what is happening overseas.

“I’m particularly worried about the American citizens over there. We believe there are many missing and we’re concerned some are being held hostage,” McCaul said.

The congressman introduced a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel, but with no House Speaker, lawmakers have not been able to take action. McCaul says the house will vote on a speaker tomorrow.

“It will be the first bill on the floor after our new speaker is elected,” McCaul said.

McCaul says he will support someone who understands national security.

“We need to function and govern. When we don’t do that, our adversaries take advantage and exploit that.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
Handcuffs image
Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update - October 10
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Dashaun Knox
Man accused of stealing woman’s car in College Station receives 17 years
Bounce house, hay rides and candy for the kids is free and open to the public
College Station Police to host “Cops & Goblins” event