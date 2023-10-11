Special Olympics is back for the Fall classic in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Special Olympics is returning to Bryan/College Station for the Fall classic.

Mary Buford, who is volunteering with the Special Olympics this year, said they are searching for more volunteers.

All ages are invited, but you need to be 15 years or older to volunteer on your own.

“If the children want to come out and make signs and sit in the stands and cheer for our athletes, we like that,” said Buford.

Wendy Calhoun is a swimmer competing this year, and said she has been working hard preparing for this moment.

“I go to practice every single day. Monday and Wednesday they work us hard,” said Calhoun.

The Special Olympics will take place Oct. 19-21, and is free and open to the public.

