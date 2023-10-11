St. Joseph Health Oncology Nurse Navigator helps patients through breast cancer journey

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The St. Joseph Health Cancer Center is going above and beyond to take care of its patients by having someone who is with them throughout their journey.

Martha Fuentes is an Oncology Nurse Navigator for the cancer center and says not all hospital systems have someone that does what she does for patients.

“I feel very special kind of and I enjoy my job very much,” Fuentes said. “And So what that means is Saint Joseph understands that our patients need that hand-holding sometimes to get through such a scary diagnosis of breast cancer.”

Fuentes’ duties consist of helping patients feel comfortable and understanding what their next process is.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows we care about you and we will take care of you physically, spiritually and mentally,” Fuentes said.

The St. Joseph Cancer Center also has two accreditations from the American College of Surgeons on cancer and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

