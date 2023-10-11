Texas A&M’s Jewish Aggie community unites in support & positivity amid Israel-Hamas conflict

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University, home to just over five hundred Jewish Aggies, finds itself at the center of a supportive community during the ongoing conflict in Israel. Many of these students maintain strong ties to family and friends in the region, which has made recent events particularly challenging.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict unfolds, some in the Bryan-College Station Jewish community feel vulnerable, with emotions reminiscent of past tragedies. For Aggies with family and friends in danger, the feelings are difficult to express.

Lee’em Bittone, a Texas A&M student, expressed the fear and uncertainty faced by those separated from their loved ones in Israel: “Being here and not knowing what’s happening and how your family is doing and how they don’t have a way out is very, very, very, very scary.”

Manya Lazaroff, co-director of the Rohr Chabad Jewish Center, emphasized the importance of unity and support during these trying times.

“We all need to stand up for what’s right, and we all need to help each other and support each other. Reach out if you have a Jewish friend, say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking of you. How are you doing?’ A lot of kids are really scared, uncomfortable, and worried. I can’t tell you how many Jewish Aggies have a lot of family in Israel, so we can make a difference,” said Lazaroff.

For some, it’s not just about offering support but also commemorating those who have lost their lives. Sean, an Aggie, shared his personal connection to the tragic events and his commitment to reaching out to friends and their families affected by the conflict.

“I have really close friends that have unfortunately died from this tragic event, who have family that have died from this tragic event so I mean it’s been like an essential to me to reach out to those friends, reach out to the family of these friends to offer any support,” Said Sean.

“I feel like everybody is with us, standing with us, supporting us, praying for us so that’s very important. I know everybody in Israel does appreciate that. I’ve talked to my family about it. I’ve told them how people are very supportive and that’s very, very good and nice to hear,” Bittone added.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the Jewish Aggie community remains determined not to be overcome by darkness, destruction, and tragedy.

“There’s actually an old adage that we have a saying. You can’t beat darkness with a stick. You just bring in the light. So what does that light look like? How can every single person watching this bring in to light? Because when we’re faced with tragedy and atrocity and horrific stories, what do we do? We can walk around and consume tons of media and feel extremely anxious, as I know many, many people are feeling very, very anxious now,” said Lazaroff.

" Every single one of us has Godly divine light within us. And every single one of us is responsible for this world to bring light into the world,” Lazaroff added.

Bijan Bobrow, a Texas A&M student, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to stay true to one’s values and not let adversity change who they are.

“I think every time something like this happens you can’t let it change who you are, you have to, you can’t back down, you have to stand up to this kind of thing,” said Bobrow.

In a show of solidarity, an Aggie’s Stand with Israel Walk is scheduled for this Thursday at 5:30 P.M. at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M campus, open to the public and security will be provided.

