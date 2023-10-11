Treat of the Day: St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital earns recognition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. News and World Report has named St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan a high-performing hospital for 2023-24 for treatment of Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, Heart Failure and Stroke.

The U.S. News Best Hospital methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates among others.

