BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 11 kills in the Lady Eagles 3 set sweep of Allen Academy 25-5, 25-19, 25-8 Tuesday evening at the Legends Event Center.

Reagan Young led Brazos Christian with 12 kills.

The Eagles will travel to Round Rock on Thursday to take on Round Rock Christian.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.