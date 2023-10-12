Aggies competing in The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team faces a challenging course and elite field when the Aggies tee it off at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational Friday through Sunday.

The 14-team tournament field features seven teams ranked in the Golf Coaches Association of America top 25, including three of the top 10 teams. The Aggies are one of two SEC squads in the field, joined by Tennessee. The combatants also include five teams from the ACC as well as three from the Pac 12 as part of the national flavor converging on the tournament.

The stout field includes six teams that played in the 2023 NCAA Championships, including three squads which advanced to match play. Twelve of the 14 teams played in NCAA Regional competition.

The competitors are slated to play 18 holes each of the three days on the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course at The Golf Club of Georgia.

The Aggies are headed to the tournament for the seventh consecutive season and the 14th time overall. Ol’ Sarge’s charges best showing at the tournament came in 2021 with a runner-up finish. They finished third in 2010 and 2019.

Texas A&M’s lineup features four returnees, including two 2022-23 PING All-America Honorable Mention performers in Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues. Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan are joined by newcomer Aaron Pounds to round out the Aggie fivesome.

The Aggies opened the season with a third-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills. The Maroon & White finished sixth at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate and followed with a 3-2 win against No. 12 Tennessee. In its most recent outing, Texas A&M tied for ninth in the loaded 15-team field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

Friday’s action starts from No. 10 at 9:15 a.m., paired with Clemson and USC. The Aggies begin Saturday’s play from No. 1 at 9:50 a.m. grouped with Northwestern and Wake Forest. Sunday’s tee times will based on team standings through the first two rounds.

THE FIELD

Texas A&M (15)

Georgia Tech (3)

Tennessee (5)

Washington (7)

Virginia (14)

East Tennessee State (17)

Duke (22)

Charlotte

Clemson

Northwestern

Pepperdine

USC

UCLA

Wake Forest

THE LINEUP

Team

Daniel Rodrigues – Senior – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

PING/GCAA Division. I All-America Honorable Mention in 2023

Finished t-4th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia

Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England

Owned a 71.13 stroke average in a team-high 39 rounds over 13 tournaments in 2022-23, including -0.21 versus par

Claimed medalist honors at the 2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational with a three-round tally of 11-under 206, earning SEC Golfer of the Week

Earned SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020-21

Last time out – tied for 57th at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at 9-over 219 (73-72-74)

Jaime Montojo – Sophomore – Madrid, Spain

Slated to make his DP World Tour debut October 19-22 in the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande

Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week in 2022-23, registering a 71.93 scoring average, including 0.57 vs. par in 28 rounds

Played a key role in Spain’s 4-3 victory over Denmark to win the 2023 European Amateur Team Championship in Epilanges, Switzerland – winning the clinching match 2&1

Made a late charge to finish t-13th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia

Qualified for the match play portion of the 2023 Amateur Championship, bowing out in the round of 64

Last time out – tied for 22nd at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at even 210 (72-69-69)

Phichaksn Maichon – Junior – Bangkok, Thailand

PING/GCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention in 2023

PING All-Central Region in 2023

Won the 2023 Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational with a three-round tally of 11-under 205, including a 67 in the final round

Carded an average score of 70.29, including -1.03 vs. par, in 34 rounds over 11 tournaments in 2022-23

Finished t-11th at the NCAA Championships and t-14th at the NCAA Salem Regional

Capped off string of three consecutive top-three finishes with a third-place showing at the 2023 SEC Championships

Last time out – tied for 25th at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at 1-over 211 (71-71-69)

Aaron Pounds – Freshman – The Woodlands, Texas

Twice named an AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and was slotted as No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class

Selected the 2021-22 All-USA Today National High School Boys Golfer of the Year and was finalist for the award in 2022-23

Ended 2022-23 ranked No. 2 in the PGA high School Golf Association Player Rankings after topping the list in 2021-22

Advanced to the Round of 32 at the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship teamed with Jack Usner in both 2022 and 2023

Qualified for the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur

Last time out – tied for 52nd at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at 8-over 218 (77-70-71)

Vishnu Sadagopan – Junior – Pearland, Texas

2023 PING All-Central Region in 2023

Earned GCAA All-America Scholar in 2023 and made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023

Participated in the U.S. Amateur in 2022, coming up just two strokes shy of match play

Posted three top 10 finishes in 2022-23, including earning All-Tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a t-4th showing

Carded a 71.03 scoring average, including -0.26 vs. par in 31 rounds over 11 tournaments

Last time out – tied for 47th at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, finishing even 216 (72-71-73); defeated Tennessee’s Lance Simpson in match play at 1UP

COURSE

The Lakeside Course is the original circuit at The Golf Club of Georgia. It debuted as the “Best New Private Course” in the United States in 1991. Carved out amidst scenic woodlands, the track is highlighted by rolling terrain and undulating greens. The name is derived from the breathtaking views from holes No. 11 to 14 where golfers trek along the edges of the majestic Lake Windward.

