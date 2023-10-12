Brazos Valley Gives Day set for October 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday, October 17, provides people in the Brazos Valley a chance to “give where you live” with Brazos Valley Gives Day.

The 5th annual event is set to begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 11 p.m.

Molly Watson, Co-chair of Brazos Valley Gives, joined First News at Four Thursday, just five days before the big day to explain where the donations go.

“We have 167 nonprofits from all seven counties of the Brazos Valley this year,” Watson said. “This is the first year that we’ve got all seven counties represented and we’re really excited about that.”

Early giving is going on right now leading up to the big day with more than $250,000 being raised so far.

The goal is to raise $1.25 million this year.

You can learn more information about Brazos Valley Gives or donate here.

