Classroom Champion Marc Mishler of Saint Joseph Catholic School

BRYAN, Texas - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Marc Mishler.

The Saint Joseph High School senior has a 4.3 grade point average. He’s an All A Honor Roll student and has earned Academic All State AP Physics Student of the year, and AP Human Geography Student of the year.

Mark also volunteers his time with Young Men’s Service League and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“Mark is a very versatile young man.” says Theology Teacher James Adams. “He has a lot of talents, both outside the classroom school. One of the intellectual leaders in his class. He wants to be successful. He strives for greatness, and that is something that everybody looks up too.”

Athletically, Marc plays Football, Soccer, Basketball and runs Track for the Eagles. During his time with the Eagles he has been named football captain, Offensive MVP, Track and Field MVP, and Soccer Defensive MVP.

“I think for Mark, his leadership ability starts with this preparation.” says Head Football Coach Alex Castilleja, “I know for him he’ll say he procrastinates a little bit, that he prepares so well that procrastination to him is everybody else is prepared. So it’s almost like overly preparing for situations and every outcome.”

Mark says having his priorities straight and thinking about what’s ahead is what motivates him to do his best everyday.

“I know that right now is setting me up for my future.” says Marc Mishler, “And so I really want to do the best that I can to set those building blocks in place so that I have a good future ahead of me.”

Marc plans on attending a smaller academic school and wants to play college football.

Congratulations to Marc Mishler of Saint Joseph High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

