College Station looks to add to 5 game winning streak as they head to Leander Glenn Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (5-1, 3-0) are unbeaten in District 11-5A Division I play and are coming off an impressive 56-28 win over Cedar Park last week.

Friday night the Cougars will be in Leander to take on Glenn. The Grizzlies will present their own unique challenge for the Cougars with their Wing T / Dive Option offensive attack.

“You don’t see the style of football quite as often but they do a good job at it and it is potent and I love the run game,” said College Station Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor “When you can impose your will on somebody that is a fantastic thing and we are really going to rely on our defense of front to make sure that we hold that line of scrimmage,” wrapped up the Pryor.

A year ago the Cougars beat Leander 27-24. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M. at Bible Memorial Stadium.

