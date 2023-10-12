Community invited to fundraiser to help church hit by vandalism

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You are invited to attend a fundraiser Friday for First Mexican Baptist Church.

A few weeks ago, the church had several vandalism incidents. Those incidents left the windows on the church boarded up.

Now, they are teaming up with Stylecraft to do repairs and purchase security cameras.

The fundraiser will be Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at 1009 Sims Street.

Food and drinks will be sold and all proceeds will go to the church.

Stylecraft says they will match up to $2,000 in sales.

