DPS confirms Huntsville police officer shot, in critical condition

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a Huntsville police officer was shot at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to DPS the officer is in critical condition. The apartment complex is located in the 140 block of I-45 in Huntsville, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

KBTX reached out to the Huntsville Police Department, but limited information is available at this time. A KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
The group voted to approve Envolve Property Management’s application for a revenue bond from...
Brazos County Housing Finance Corporation greenlights application to revitalize Southgate Village
A tennis and multiuse facility that is being funded by an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M...
Bryan council approves multiple agenda items Tuesday night

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Allen Academy - Mrs. Korthas’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy - Mrs. Korthas’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy - Mrs. Fazzinons’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy - Mrs. Fazzinons’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy- Mrs. Barfnecht’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy- Mrs. Barfnecht’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy - Miss. Woodward’s class
Daily Pledge- Allen Academy - Miss. Woodward’s class