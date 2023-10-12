Get your hands on these limited time accessories from Kendra Scott’s newest collection

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season just around the corner, Kendra Scott has the perfect gift ideas for your loved ones!

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is the latest extension of the Kendra Scott brand, born out of love for Kendra Scott’s Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings.

If you love this collection, act fast.

“Come shop the jewels. Shop the hat bar. Grab yourself a bear cowboy boots. This is only here through holiday season, so it’s a great time to come get game day ready or get your Christmas presents,” Marketing and Philanthropy Manager, Robin Lalone, said.

The Hat Bar is a highlight of the Yellow Rose collection.

Only available at two locations across Texas, be sure to take advantage of it!

Ryanne Whitesell and her colleagues can create your perfect, customized hat for you.

“I will ask them ‘what colors do you typically wear?’ Maybe someone will say they wear neutral, so we’ll go with a cream or a brown hat. We want to get to know them. It’s all about getting to know them and learning more about their personality or learning about them as a person,” Whitesell said.

“The Hat Bar is so fun because it’s a way that we get to connect with our customers. It’s a connection that really makes an impact on everybody’ day, including our own,” Whitesell said.

Shop the Yellow Rose collection online here.

