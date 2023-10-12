Get your hands on these limited time accessories from Kendra Scott’s newest collection

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season just around the corner, Kendra Scott has the perfect gift ideas for your loved ones!

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is the latest extension of the Kendra Scott brand, born out of love for Kendra Scott’s Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings.

If you love this collection, act fast.

“Come shop the jewels. Shop the hat bar. Grab yourself a bear cowboy boots. This is only here through holiday season, so it’s a great time to come get game day ready or get your Christmas presents,” Marketing and Philanthropy Manager, Robin Lalone, said.

The Hat Bar is a highlight of the Yellow Rose collection.

Only available at two locations across Texas, be sure to take advantage of it!

Ryanne Whitesell and her colleagues can create your perfect, customized hat for you.

“I will ask them ‘what colors do you typically wear?’ Maybe someone will say they wear neutral, so we’ll go with a cream or a brown hat. We want to get to know them. It’s all about getting to know them and learning more about their personality or learning about them as a person,” Whitesell said.

“The Hat Bar is so fun because it’s a way that we get to connect with our customers. It’s a connection that really makes an impact on everybody’ day, including our own,” Whitesell said.

Shop the Yellow Rose collection online here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
A jury sentenced Darwin Batton to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison following 10th DWI conviction
The group voted to approve Envolve Property Management’s application for a revenue bond from...
Brazos County Housing Finance Corporation greenlights application to revitalize Southgate Village
A tennis and multiuse facility that is being funded by an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M...
Bryan council approves multiple agenda items Tuesday night

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring)
special olympics
Special Olympics is back for the Fall classic in Brazos Valley
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Eat at local food trucks during Veterans Park Pavillion Food Court
The city of College Station is allowing its community to experience eating at some of the...
Eat at local food trucks during Veterans Park Pavillion Food Court