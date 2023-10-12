Improvements in the Drought Monitor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to last week’s widespread rainfall, the drought monitor is finally showing some improvement!

For the most part, exceptional drought (level 4/4) has finally moved out of the Brazos Valley. A very small portion of both Lee and Milam Counties are still dealing with level 4 drought, but for the rest, it is primarily extreme drought (level 3/4). Today’s monitor also reveals that the eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley have seen more rain in the past few weeks than most, as they have now have dropped back down to *only* severe drought (level 2/4).

There is also widespread improvement seen across much of the Lone Star State, with portions of the Panhandle completely alleviated from all categories of drought. With that being said, the central and eastern regions of the state still need to see quite a bit of rain in order to do the same.

We have seen widespread improvement in drought thanks to last week's rain. (KBTX)

Historically, October is our wettest month, so hopefully by the time we move into November, the drought monitor will look a lot less colorful. However, in the short term, we look to stay pretty dry.

