MATCH PREVIEW: at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M soccer team looks to get one step closer to earning a share of the SEC Western Division title when the Maroon & White travel to face the Auburn Tigers for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. match at AU Soccer Complex.

With two matches left against SEC West foes, the Aggies top the standings with nine points on a 3-1-0 ledger. Texas A&M is also third in the overall league standings with 10 points off a 3-2-1 mark.

Both combatants are riding high after logging top 25 victories Sunday. The Aggies topped No. 19 Alabama, 3-1, at Ellis Field while Auburn beat No. 6 Arkansas, 2-1.

Texas A&M enters the fray as the only SEC squad to boast 15 different goal scorers on the year. Ol’ Sarge’s charges are also the only league squad with 10 multi-goal scorers on the year. The Aggies and Vanderbilt lead the SEC with seven players notching three or more goals.

The Maroon & White own a 9-4-0 edge in the all-time series against Auburn with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC prior to the 2012 campaign. The Aggies have won four of the last five contests, including a 3-1 victory last year at Ellis Field. The Tigers took a 1-0 halftime lead, but Maile Hayes scored in the third minute of the second half and scored the go-ahead goal with 2:55 left in the contest. Carissa Boeckmann tacked on a goal with nine seconds remaining. The Tigers own a 3-2-0 advantage in Auburn, including a 3-0 victory in 2021.

The Tiger other SEC win came against Missouri (3-2) and they played Ole Miss to a 0-0 draw. Auburn suffered league defeats against Mississippi State (1-0), No. 15 South Carolina (2-1) and No. 19 Alabama (2-1). Out of conference, the Tigers have wins against Troy (5-0), Syracuse (2-1), Army (3-2) and American (3-0). Anna Haddock leads the team in scoring with 13 points on four goals and five assists. Sydney Richards has added 10 points on four goals and two assists.

The match is available on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (play-by-play) and Storm Reif (analyst) on the call. No radio broadcast is available in the Brazos Valley, but David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (analyst) will deliver all the action with audio available on the 12th Man Mobile app.

