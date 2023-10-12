Prepare for a sweet weekend with National Dessert Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A sweet weekend is ahead with National Dessert Day on Saturday. This day encourages everyone to enjoy their favorite treats guilt-free. To celebrate, you can support local bakeries and bake some desserts at home.

That’s why Steffany Bowling, owner of Peace Love & Cakes, joined BVTM Thursday to share some ideas. She said it can be as easy as buying cake mix and premade cookies and adding your own flair to them.

“It’s so much fun for the kids to be a part of this,” Bowling said.

Baking as a family can even spark a passion in the kids. You can learn how to make different variations of cake pops and cookies below.

Skeleton Cake Pops

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Red velvet cake ingredients:

3 cups (360g) cake flour (spooned & leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons (10g) unsweetened natural cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (8 Tbsp; 113g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

2 cups (400g) granulated sugar

1 cup (240ml) canola or vegetable oil

4 large eggs, room temperature and separated

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

Liquid or gel red food coloring

1 cup (240ml) buttermilk, at room temperature

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C).

Grease two 9-inch cake pans, line with parchment paper rounds, then grease the parchment paper. Parchment paper helps the cakes seamlessly release from the pans.

Whisk the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside.

Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until combined, about 1 minute.

Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed.

Add the oil, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and vinegar and beat on high for 2 minutes. (Set the egg whites aside.)

Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed.

With the mixer on low speed, add the dry ingredients in two to three additions alternating with the buttermilk.

Beat in your desired amount of food coloring just until combined.

Vigorously whisk or beat the four egg whites on high speed until fluffy peaks form, about 3 minutes.

Gently fold into cake batter. The batter will be silky and slightly thick.

Divide batter between cake pans. Bake for 30-32 minutes or until the tops of the cakes spring back when gently touched and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

If the cakes need a little longer as determined by wet crumbs on the toothpick, bake for longer. However, be careful not to overbake as the cakes may dry out.

Remove cakes from the oven and cool completely in the pans set on a wire rack. The cakes must be completely cool before frosting and assembling.

Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients:

16 ounces (452g) full-fat brick cream cheese, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup (12 Tbsp; 170g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

5 cups (600g) confectioners’ sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt, to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk or paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter together on medium-high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Add the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.

Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to high speed and beat for 3 minutes until completely combined and creamy.

Add more confectioners’ sugar if frosting is too thin or an extra pinch of salt if frosting is too sweet.

Frosting should be soft, but not runny

Cauldron & Jack-O-Lantern Cookies

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Sugar cookie ingredients:

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C)

Stir flour, baking soda, and baking powder together in a small bowl.

Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.

Beat in egg and vanilla.

Gradually blend in flour mixture.

Roll dough into walnut-sized balls and place two inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets

Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cool on the baking sheets briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

To learn more about Bowling and to see her latest tasty creations, you can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.