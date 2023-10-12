Rangers return to Merrill Green hosting undefeated Lake Creek

Rudder Rangers logo football
Rudder Rangers logo football(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers return to Merrill Green Stadium where they’ll host Lake Creek Friday night.

The Rangers are 3-3 on the year and 1-1 in district play.

They’re coming off a 17-3 loss to Huntsville but Head Coach Eric Ezar said his defense is coming off their best performance on the season.

They’ll have a tough test with Lake Creek who is 7-0 and sitting 4th in the state in Class 5A Division II.

“We were in the game with a really good Huntsville team all the way to the 4th quarter 7-3.. just a matter of us making a play that we just couldn’t make offensively, but there was a lot of good things that went on,” Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar said. “Offensively we moved the ball well.. we thought we did. Couldn’t get that play when we needed. It that’s just something we need to work on, and go back to the drawing board and get a little bit better on the little things.”

Kick-off between Rudder and Lake Creek is 7:30 p.m.

