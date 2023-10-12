Ray Childress named to SEC Legends Class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two-time All-America defensive lineman and college football hall of famer Ray Childress has been named to the SEC’s 2023 Football Legends Class presented by T-Mobile, the league announced Thursday.

Childress, along with representatives from the other 13 schools, will be honored at the 2023 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 1-2 in Atlanta. Highlighting events is the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 2.

An All-State and All-America lineman at Richardson Pearce High School in the Dallas area, Childress signed with Coach Tom Wilson and defensive coordinator R.C. Slocum. He was a four-year football letterman (1981-84) playing both defensive tackle and defensive end for the Aggies--compiling 360 total tackles with 26 quarterback sacks and nine fumble recoveries.

Childress was a two-time collegiate All-American (1983 & 1984), and was credited by Coach Jackie Sherrill with changing the Aggie football team attitude in 1984. He stood up and challenged every player after a road loss to Arkansas and the team responded by beating nationally-ranked TCU and Texas to end 1984 with a winning record. The Aggies would go on and win three straight Southwest Conference Championships. Upon leaving Aggieland, Childress was second all-time in sacks with 25 as well as second in a season with 15 in 1983. His 360 total tackles is the most by any Aggie defensive lineman and he was a team captain in 1984.

The third player chosen in the first-round of the 1985 NFL draft, Childress played 12 years in the NFL--11 with the Houston Oilers and his final season (1996) with the Dallas Cowboys. He made five Pro Bowl appearances and was named All-Pro six seasons. He recorded 76.5 career quarterback sacks and helped the Oilers make the NFL playoffs seven straight seasons.

Childress was a 1990 inductee into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, a 2007 inductee into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and a 2010 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.