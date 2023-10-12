SHIP International prepares for annual luncheon

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -SHIP International, an organization in the Brazos Valley has one goal: to help others in any way they can.

The group works in a small, impoverished area of El Salvador providing opportunities in education, economic relief and housing.

“There’s construction work almost always happening to develop the facilities we’ve set up there. Our in-road for education was through a student sponsorship program, providing scholarships. That started in 2008 with 4 students. We now have 157 students in our student scholarship program. 86 of those students are at the school we started in that community,” sponsorSHIP Coordinator, said Maegen Crisp, said.

To continue their work, SHIP International is holding its Be BOLD annual luncheon at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the College Station Hilton.

The luncheon will introduce people to the work that SHIP has been doing in El Salvador.

Even though it’s free to attend, there will be opportunities to support the nonprofit.

Funds raised will be used to continue the work of SHIP’s school in El Salvador, Colegio Luz de Jesús, and expand the school by a grade level this year.

Visit SHIP International’s website for more information.

