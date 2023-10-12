Street Machine Show to benefit Red Cross and Camp Bass

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tilted Pint in Bryan is hosting a free event on Saturday called the Street Machine Show that will benefit the American Red Cross and Camp Bass.

The event is free to the public.

The day will be filled with classic cars, live music, chicken drop bingo, and the chance to make a difference in your community.

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

What to Expect:

Classic Cars: Marvel at an incredible display of street machines and vintage automobiles.

Live Music: Enjoy toe-tapping tunes that will keep you grooving all day long.

Chicken Drop Bingo: Get ready for a quirky and fun game of bingo like you’ve never experienced before!

50/50 Jar: Take a chance at winning big with our 50/50 jar.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.