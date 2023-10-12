Treat of the Day: Pinpoint Weather team visits KOR Education School

By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A couple of Pinpoint Meteorologists visited KOR Education School in College Station Thursday to share how they forecast the weather and to hopefully inspire the next generation of meteorologists.

Berkeley Taylor and Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley spoke with third and fourth-graders at the school. They said the two best questions they were asked were “Have you ever been stuck in a tornado?” and “What’s the hardest weather to forecast?”

