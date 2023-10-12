Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 1

(KALB)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During this year’s legislative session a number of lawmakers made protecting farmers a priority, now voters will see Proposition 1 on the ballot this November.

State representative Dewayne Burns chairs the state’s land and resource management committee. He says the state’s growing population means more farmers are needed and laws have to be made to protect them.

“It will affect farmer and ranchers of all shapes and sizes,” said Burns.

Updating the Right to Farm Act, would add a new section to Article 1 of the Texas Constitution establishing a right to farming, ranching and timber production on owned or leased personal property.

“Texas has enjoyed a safe and abundant food supply for decades in our lifetime as a state,” Burns said. “In order to accompany our population and keep a safe and abundant food supply we need all hands on deck.”

However opponents of the proposition say while that sounds good, it’s just not that simple.

Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance member Thomas Garcia-Prats claims the current legislation is solid enough, and this proposition would only complicate it for smaller farmers and ranchers.

“This would be like Anheuser-Busch coming forward and proposing legislation saying that it will support the craft brewer,” said Garcia-Prats

He worries about hurting small farms and property owners to help big businesses.

“What is being proposed is raising the bar on this right to farm, to protect larger agribusinesses and farmers from having to be held accountable,” he said.

Early voting for the General Election starts Oct. 23 and voting day is Nov. 7.

