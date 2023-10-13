A&M Consolidated prepares for Homecoming battle against Leander

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers will host Leander in their annual Homecoming Game Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) have been able to stack a couple wins in a row the last two weeks on the road thanks to their defense and improving offense.

Head Coach Brandon Schmidt says despite their 1-5 record the Lions will not be an easy task Friday night.

“Defensively we played well Friday night which we are kind of getting used to but offensively we saw some signs of some improvement and making some progress on the offensive side of the ball as well,” said Schmidt. “Offensively they are explosive. They are putting some points up and doesn’t really matter who they play. Defensively, tons of man coverage and pressure the quarterback. Our quarterbacks and receivers are going to have to make some plays for us to win on Friday night,” wrapped up the first year Consol head football coach.

A year ago the Tigers beat Leander on the road 39-15. A&M Consolidated’s homecoming game will kickoff at 7 P.M. at Tiger Field.

