Bryan loses first 12-6A game in 42-13 loss to Pflugerville Weiss
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PFULGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings scored first, but it was Pflugerville Weiss that scored often as the Wolves handed Ricky Tullos and his Vikings their first district loss 42-13.
Weiss (8-0) stayed unbeaten on the season but saw the Vikings get on the scoreboard first. Terrence Lewis scores from 29 yards out from the wildcat formation to put Bryan up 6-0. But it was all Weiss after that as the home team built a 28-6 lead.
Bryan (3-4, 2-1) will host Midway next Friday night at 7:30 P.M. at Merrill Green Stadium.
