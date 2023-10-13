Bryan loses first 12-6A game in 42-13 loss to Pflugerville Weiss

PFULGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings scored first, but it was Pflugerville Weiss that scored often as the Wolves handed Ricky Tullos and his Vikings their first district loss 42-13.

Weiss (8-0) stayed unbeaten on the season but saw the Vikings get on the scoreboard first. Terrence Lewis scores from 29 yards out from the wildcat formation to put Bryan up 6-0. But it was all Weiss after that as the home team built a 28-6 lead.

Bryan (3-4, 2-1) will host Midway next Friday night at 7:30 P.M. at Merrill Green Stadium.

