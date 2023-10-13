Classroom Champion Derek Ramsey of Bryan High School

Derek Ramsey
Derek Ramsey(Derek Ramsey)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Derek Ramsey.

The Bryan High School senior has a 4.9 grade point average and ranks 4th in his class. Derek has been awarded the Junior Academic Award in Football and the Junior Physics Award. He’s also a Bryan High Student Ambassador and is very active with his church community.

“Even if he doesn’t love what we’re doing, he still puts his all into it no matter what,” said IB English 3&4 Teacher Lisa Prejean. “So his attitude is just I think the most important thing. It’s going to be the driving force behind everything he does later in life is that positive attitude that in that he can do things and he’s not ever going to give up.”

Ramsey plays football, basketball, baseball, and runs track for the Vikings. He’s a first team All District Punter for Bryan and coaches say his positive attitude sets him apart.

“When you think of a student athlete, what all that encompasses there, Ramsay’s one that comes to mind, you know, takes care of his business on and off field in the classroom,” said Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos. “Then obviously in sports, he’s a multi-sport athlete who excels in everything that he does and is just a fantastic kid.”

“I want to thank my coaches, my teachers, my family,” said Ramsey. “They’ve been here day one, even my elementary school teachers. It’s really humbling to know that there’s people that care about you and it drives me to do my best. I could not make it here without them. Not at all.”

Derek plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in Engineering.

Congratulations to Derek Ramsey of Bryan High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 12, 2023

Latest News

Aggies Claim Pair of Top-Ten Finishes at Arturo Barrios Invitational
Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated prepares for Homecoming battle against Leander
Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo
Texas A&M knows Tennessee’s Joe Milton III presents unique challenge
Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan loses first 12-6A game in 42-13 loss to Pflugerville Weiss