Classroom Champion Derek Ramsey of Bryan High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Derek Ramsey.

The Bryan High School senior has a 4.9 grade point average and ranks 4th in his class. Derek has been awarded the Junior Academic Award in Football and the Junior Physics Award. He’s also a Bryan High Student Ambassador and is very active with his church community.

“Even if he doesn’t love what we’re doing, he still puts his all into it no matter what,” said IB English 3&4 Teacher Lisa Prejean. “So his attitude is just I think the most important thing. It’s going to be the driving force behind everything he does later in life is that positive attitude that in that he can do things and he’s not ever going to give up.”

Ramsey plays football, basketball, baseball, and runs track for the Vikings. He’s a first team All District Punter for Bryan and coaches say his positive attitude sets him apart.

“When you think of a student athlete, what all that encompasses there, Ramsay’s one that comes to mind, you know, takes care of his business on and off field in the classroom,” said Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos. “Then obviously in sports, he’s a multi-sport athlete who excels in everything that he does and is just a fantastic kid.”

“I want to thank my coaches, my teachers, my family,” said Ramsey. “They’ve been here day one, even my elementary school teachers. It’s really humbling to know that there’s people that care about you and it drives me to do my best. I could not make it here without them. Not at all.”

Derek plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in Engineering.

