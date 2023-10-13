Find forever home, discover new trends in BCS Fall Parade of Homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to grab your walking shoes and see some of the Brazos Valley’s newest and most beautiful homes. The BCS Fall Parade of Homes is happening Saturday and Sunday.

The fall parade features 39 homes spanning from Bryan to Navasota, 28 builders and two featured subdivisions. Rose Selman, Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association executive officer, said each home offers something different.

“Every kind of material you can think of and fixture that you can think of,” Selman said. “A beautiful mixture of wood, metals, polishes, sparkly stone, just a great variety of materials.”

One home in the fall lineup is located at 2300 Storyteller Court in College Station, which is in the Greens Prairie Reserve subdivision. It’s approximately 3,600 square feet and has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. There’s also a three-car garage.

Starting at the front of the house, guests are welcomed into a spacious foyer with a multipurpose room to the side that can be an office, children’s area or lounge.

Beyond that is the living room, which offers a large gathering space. Ben Rios, Benjamin Rivers Homes co-owner, said it’s important his homes offer enough space for families to gather and create memories.

In addition, there are tall ceilings, floating shelves and bright lighting.

The home has an open concept, so the dining room and kitchen are only a few steps away.

“When we design our kitchens, one thing we think about is space and we also think about the cook that’s going to be cooking in that space,” Ben Rios said.

A pot filler is one of the features Ben Rios adds to all of his homes. He said families always love those.

There’s a butler’s pantry to the side of the kitchen that has a microwave and a refrigerator.

The master bedroom, which sits behind the kitchen, is another highlight of the home that has enough room for a king-size bed and a sitting area.

Its bathroom has his and her sinks, a standalone bathtub, a walk-in shower and a spacious closet.

You can tour this home and talk to the builders Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and are good for both days. The proceeds will go toward Brazos Builders Care, the charity wing of the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association. That committee support five nonprofits from those proceeds. Those are BCS Together, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, Peacock Legacy of Hope, Different Day Foundation and Backing the Badge B/CS.

More information on the Fall Parade of Homes and tickets can be found here.

